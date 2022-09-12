LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Today we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Young Leadership Community Image Award winner, who is helping men and women get custody of their children and gain the employment to keep them.
Around 12 years ago, Thomas "TJ" Smith lost his job and was fighting for custody of his child. He reached out everywhere to figure out what to do, but when he couldn't find the answers he needed, Smith created "Daddys at Work". The non-profit has around 9,000 men and women in the program in the West Central Ohio region and with the number of open jobs available, Smith says "Daddys at Work" is trying to help breach the barrier that single parents are facing.
"So, it cripples the mother to be able to go back to school to gain further education because of babysitting," states Smith. "Obviously the father because he has child support, so he is trying to pay for that home and this home, now he is paying for two homes. So, we are just trying to pave the way for broken families to try and mend at least somewhat of their troubles."
The program is gaining partnerships with area businesses to connect people with jobs and help them be better parents in the process.
"A lot of time I think the fathers get the bad wrap because the majority of the time the family is broke the fault goes on the father," says Smith. "But there are some awesome fathers out here that will do anything to be in their children's lives."
Smith and the other award winners will be recognized at the community enrichment dinner on September 21st.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.