Community members speaking out for change after Levels Lounge shooting

The community is also showing outrage toward the shooting.

Alter Ego Comics owner Marc Bowker is one of them. He took to Facebook to express his concern with the situation. He talked about the bar's four-year crime history and how shootings like these can cause a negative impact on his shop and surrounding downtown businesses. He also asked his Facebook friends what they would do if they were in a similar situation.

Community members speaking out for change after Levels Lounge shooting

Bowker isn't the only one showing concern. Six Ward City Councilman Derry Glenn also believes something needs to be done and is asking for the community's help.

"We've got to step up, and come together and find out what needs to be done. That's why we're asking our community to come out and help. Come out and talk about it, what can we do?" asked 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn.

Glenn is inviting the community to come out to Fresh n Faded (227 S Main St.) next Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss a game plan on how to end gun violence in the city.

 

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.