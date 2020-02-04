Detectives continue to investigate Levels Lounge shooting, say it was not random act

Levels Lounge on East North Street is the site of yet another shooting. This one resulted in the death of three people.
When police arrived at Levels Lounge, two people were found dead inside the bar. A third victim was found in the alleyway where CASA had built their new green space. 28-year-old Terrell McGraw and 24-year-old Devontae Upshaw were found inside the bar. 25-year-old Timothy White was the third victim. All men are from Lima.
Police got to the bar at about 2 a.m. still packed with people. A detective says there were many witnesses to what happened and have helped piece things together. Through that, detectives believe this was not a random act, it seems an argument escalated that started inside the bar. A number of shell casings were recovered and police think there were multiple shooters with the different types of casings found.
"We believe that the altercation took place and it began inside of the establishment and that it carried on outside into the parking lot to the west of the business," commented Sgt. Jason Garlock, Lima Police Department.
The three deaths bring a total of four homicides in Lima in a little over a month this year. On January 20th, Dan Jackson was found behind Pappy's Lounge with a gunshot wound and later died from his injury. No one has been charged in that case.
"We've had another very tragic and very senseless loss of life within our community because of young people taking other young people's lives. And it's something our community cannot tolerate. And the Lima Police Department is going to do all that we can do within the law to make sure that those people responsible are brought to justice," said Kevin Martin, Lima Police Chief.
Detectives say a security video received from the bar should play a role in helping them out. Paperwork is also being filed to get a court order to close Levels Lounge.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Lima Police Dept at 419 227-4444, Det Sgt Jason Garlock 419 221-5291, Det Sean Neidemire 419 221-5295 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers 419 229-7867.