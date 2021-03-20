Cridersville Library hands out take-and-make bags

The Cridersville Public Library continues to keep the kids involved with their activities.
For the month of March, the library will be handing out free take-and-make bags for families. The bag has everything you would need to start growing your own sunflowers. Seeds, soil, planters, and even an information sheet is included.
The library started giving out the kits to combat not being able to hold events for the kids just yet.
Melissa Luthman, the branch supervisor at the library says, “This is our solution for still having some contact with the kids in our service area. We have kids from Cridersville, Shawnee, Perry Schools, all sorts of kids come in normally for our programs.”
Starting in June, the library will even have weekly take-and-make bags. For more information and updates from the Cridersville Library, you can find them on Facebook.