Delphos man gets prison time for setting woman on fire

A Delphos man accused of setting a woman on fire will spend at least 4 years in prison. 38-year-old David Youngpeter was sentenced in Van Wert Common Pleas Court to a minimum of 4 years to a maximum of 6 years in prison on the charges of aggravated arson and felonious assault.
In September of 2019, law enforcement said Youngpeter doused the woman with gasoline in his Delphos home and lit her on fire. The woman was later treated for her injuries at a Toledo hospital burn unit. Also, part of the sentence, Youngpeter will have to register every year with the Ohio Arson database for the rest of his life.