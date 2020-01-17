A Delphos man accused of setting a woman on fire took a plea deal this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
38-year-old David Youngpeter pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and felonious assault. Another count of aggravated arson and a charge of attempted murder were dropped. Investigators say Youngpeter doused the woman with gasoline and lit her on fire in his home at the beginning of September 2019. The woman was later treated for her injuries at a Toledo hospital burn unit. Youngpeter will be sentenced in March 2020.