Doctors warn about potential dangers of children taking melatonin supplements

A lot of people don't view herbal supplements like melatonin as being potentially dangerous. Pediatricians say an issue with melatonin supplements, is that there aren't any federal recommendations when it comes to how much to give a child. So a parent could accidentally give their child a bigger dose than needed, which could lead to a visit to the hospital.

Doctors add that melatonin supplements really should be a last resort for helping kids to fall asleep and stay asleep. Instead, parents should consider the other factors that could be playing a role in their child having difficulty sleeping. For example, do they have a regular bedtime routine? And are they getting some quiet time to help them wind down? They also note some parents may think their child has sleep issues when in reality they're waking up a normal amount during the night.

