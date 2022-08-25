Educators get advice on how to keep students focused in the classroom

Teachers are juggling so many hats in the classroom on a regular basis but now add in the effects of the pandemic on their students and it becomes even more of a balancing act.

Educators get advice on how to keep students focused in the classroom

Educators from Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties meeting to hear from Ruby Payne, a consultant and author that has spent countless hours studying the effects of emotion in the classroom. She says that students are coming back to the classroom about a year and a half emotionally behind from where they were before COVID. Mostly because they didn't get that interaction and development with other kids which can cause problems.

Educators get advice on how to keep students focused in the classroom

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.