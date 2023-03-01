Eleven departments assist with building fire in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, OH (WLIO) - A fire in downtown Rockford destroyed multiple businesses and caused power outages in that area.
Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Rockford Fire Department was called out to the Wildfire Bar and Grill. Upon arrival, the building was fully engulfed in flames and it had spread to DJ's Auto Repair next door. A total of two buildings were destroyed and a third was damaged. Outside of Rockford, eleven other departments assisted, largely due to water depletion in battling the blaze.
"We've got eleven other departments that helped us out on this, mainly because we depleted our water supply out of the towers here and we had tankers shuttling water in. Then we set up fill sites at the river, the creek out east of town, and another pond west of town," stated Rob Belna, chief of the Rockford Fire Department.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is on the scene to investigate the cause. There were no injuries reported.