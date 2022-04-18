Press Release from First National Bank:Pandora, OH (April 18, 2022) —First National Bank’s mission is to improve lives through community banking and hosting the Junior Board of Directors program each year for high school juniors is one-way FNB reaches out to the communities. First National Bank hosts 25 juniors from Bluffton, Findlay, Liberty-Benton, Ottawa-Glandorf, and Pandora-Gilboa High Schools in the unique program.
The purpose of the Junior Board of Directors Program is to provide exposure to a corporate boardroom environment and understanding of business. Junior Board of Directors members meet monthly at the bank’s headquarters in Pandora where they learn about forming a corporation, business accounting, business operations, marketing, and business forecasting.
Recently, the participants took a trip to learn more about how businesses operate. The students traveled to Findlay to visit Whirlpool®Corporation. Here, they heard from employees aboutthe company and operations, took a guided tour of the floor, and learned about how they solve problems to save time and money in their business.
The group then traveled to Columbus, where on day 2 they visited the Ohio Statehouse. They began with a Q & A meeting with State Representative Jon Cross and State Senator Rob McColley. A guided tour of the Statehouse was provided by historian, Chris Matheny, where the students were also able to sit in on a Senate session. As much as it was unplanned, the highlight of the trip for many was meeting Governor Mike DeWine. A surprise group picture and short greeting with Governor DeWine was completed right before he gave his State of the State address.
