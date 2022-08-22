Free entertainment fun galore at the Allen County Fair

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair is no stranger to tradition year after year, and regular attendees will know that there are always fun shows and activities to take part in while they spend their time at the fair.

One mainstay of the free entertainment at the Allen County Fair is the Bear Hollow Wood Carvers. Each day of the fair there are several shows that people can attend to watch the wood carver as he creates pieces of art with a lineup of tools, including chainsaws.

