Four years ago, students in Kristy Guy's fourth-grade class were tasked with an assignment - to write a letter to state and local officials about different government issues and law. That eventually became the idea to build a splash pad in St Marys.
"The kids really seemed interested in the splash pad idea, and all the local officials called us after receiving the letters and said 'would you like to meet with us,' and it just went from there," said Guy, who is a teacher at St. Marys Intermediate School.
The students spoke with city officials and even got state representative Craig Reidel involved, asking if he would be willing to assist, and he agreed. He helped the city to be approved for a $100,000 state grant for the project. Private donors also pitched in.
Now, after a grand opening ceremony, the splash pad is officially open in St. Marys, located next to the old mill on the banks of the Miami-Erie Canal.
Getting here was not easy for this class, but those involved with helping them achieve this project say that it will make a big impact on their lives down the road.
"The examples and the life lessons that these young people are learning through this whole process, and for work it to work out the way it has; it’s just terrific," said Rep. Riedel, of Ohio's 82nd District.
"Their persistence and dedication and enthusiasm was just amazing, and they really wanted it," said Guy. "They had some pushback - it wasn’t all easy - and I think that’s one of the biggest lessons to them was with that pushback, to work through it, and they did."
And as COVID-19 has affected children in the area, the splash pad will hopefully give them a chance to enjoy the outdoors this summer.
"They’ve had so many things taken away from them, they're way from their friends, and away from their school books, and now they have a chance to have a little fun and let their hair down," said Pat McGowan, St. Marys mayor.
The pad will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. up to Labor Day weekend.