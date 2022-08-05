Getting students adjusted to regular sleep schedule for school

It's hard to believe the first day of school is right around the corner, and you can bet a lot of kids are going to have a hard time waking up, especially if they didn't have a regular sleep schedule over the summer.

So, what can parents do to help ease that transition? Sleep specialists say if a child's wake-up time is a lot different than when school starts, that transitional period is even more important. Otherwise, the child could wind up dealing with sleep deprivation, making it harder for them to concentrate in class. It can also impact their energy level and performance in sports. Doctors say the transitional period for every child is going to be different depending on when they normally wake up. So if there is a big gap between when they wake up now and when school starts, he suggests parents change their sleep routine sooner than later. That way the child has an easier time adjusting.

