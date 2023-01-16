Girl Scouts unveil new Raspberry Rally flavor as cookie sales begin

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While it's a time of year many look forward to a sweet treat, it's also a time that thousands of young women learn the ins and outs of the business world.
It's officially Girl Scout cookie time! The iconic cookie sale began as a grassroots effort in 1917 with scouts baking their own cookies. The first commercially baked product came in 1934. The scouts have come a long way in selling cookies and today even sell online. The sales raise money for the troops' activities and most of all teach the girls skills they will use throughout their lives by starting with small tasks.
"We have to get the signs ready and get the tables stocked," said Taylor Gaines, Girl Scout in the 3rd Grade.
"And as they get a little bit older it's the girls that are taking over. The girls are deciding what they want to do with the money. They are doing the research, they're setting the plans. So it's really their business that they're building as they get older. I've seen girls take those skills to college and then into interviewing in their jobs as an adult. So it really does help them grow throughout the years," explained Amy Orwick, product program manager of the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.
The new flavor this year is Raspberry Rally. Pre-orders are now being taken and pop-up booths will start on February 17th. You can find one near you by calling 419-887-9484 or by going to their website.
