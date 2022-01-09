Great day for a winter hike along Miami Erie Canal

The Heritage Trail Park District kicked off their Cabin Fever Hike series with a hike starting at the Lockkeeper’s house in New Bremen. This series has been going on for around 10 years now and is a very popular event for residents around Auglaize County. The 5K hike is a great way for people to maybe keep up with their new year’s resolutions or just get outside after the holiday. All four sessions of the Cabin Fever Hiking series take place long the Miami Erie Canal Trail, which connects to other trials for people to walk around the state and through the United States.
“It’s a state trail that starts down in Piqua, the Miami Erie State Trail and goes all the way to Delphos. It’s part of the Buckeye Trail which is part of a 1400-mile loop trail that goes all around the state,” says David Stilwell, the Board President of the Heritage Trail Park District. “It is also part of the North Country Trail, which is a national scenic trail which goes from New York to Minnesota. So, this canal trail is part of some major trail systems, and I don’t think people realize such an asset to have such an organized trail right here in our backyard.”
The next stop on the Cabin Fever Hike series is February 13th at the St Marys Utilities Building
