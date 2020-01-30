Greg Stolly kicks off campaign for Allen County commissioner

Voters had a chance to meet one of the candidates who will be listed on the ballot for Allen County commissioner.
Dozens of residents gathered to kick off Greg Stolly's campaign to become the next Allen County commissioner on Thursday. Stolly is one of five Republican candidates running for the vacant seat. Stolly is a realtor and has also owned the Ohio State Beauty Academy for 10 years and also worked at the University of Northwestern Ohio for 15 years. He believes his experience will help his vision to bring other businesses to the area.
"I bring strong leadership. I’ve always been able to bring good people around me and you have to have good people around you if you’re going to make a difference," said Greg Stolly, Allen County commissioner candidate.
Stolly's name will be on the ballot for the March 17th primary. The winner will move on to be the Republican candidate in the November election.