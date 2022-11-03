2022 Golden Hammer Award

Golden Hammer Award: (l-r) Deb Lee, Volunteer Committee Chairperson, presents Mike Bailey and Todd Williams with their Golden Hammer Awards.

 Photo by J. Warrington Visual Creations

Press Release from the Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: Findlay, OH — Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, November 2, to celebrate and thank the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations who have assisted Habitat stabilize and shelter families throughout 2022.

During the celebration, three volunteers were recognized for their contributions with annual awards presented by Habitat:

2022 Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year

Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year: Habitat Director, Wendy McCormick presents Stephanie Partee with the Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year for 2022.

