Press Release from the Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County:Findlay, OH —Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held its Annual Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, November 2, to celebrate and thank the volunteers, donors, and partner organizations who have assisted Habitat stabilize and shelter families throughout 2022.
During the celebration, three volunteers were recognized for their contributions with annual awards presented by Habitat:
Paul Geyer Leadership Volunteer of the Year was presented to Stephanie Partee. Named for the founder of the Findlay/Hancock County Habitat affiliate, this honor is reserved for someone that achieves sustained outstanding volunteer leadership. Stephane has co-chaired the Signature Event for three years, helping to raise funds to build two Habitat homes. She was instrumental in planning the inaugural At Home Event for donors, volunteers regularly on home builds on the paint team, and recruited a team of women for critical repairs. She is also leading the design project in the Habitat offices to honor this work in the community. She and her husband, Brian, are generous donors, including ReStore – where Stephanie can be seen helping customers and stocking shelves. She has a great passion for the Habitat mission, compassion for families, and brings positive energy to all she does.
The Golden Hammer Award was presented to Mike Bailey and Todd Williams, the electrical leads on builds and repairs for 27 Habitat homes and families. The Golden Hammer Award is given to a volunteer considered to be multi-talented, generous and supports the growth of the local Habitat affiliate.
The Youth Leadership Volunteer of the Year, given each year to one outstanding young leader between 15 and 25 years old, was awarded to Maya Watercutter, who serves as a volunteer in the ReStore.
The evening’s event was capped off with the announcement that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will be sponsoring the local affiliate’s 56th home build in the fall of 2023, providing all the funding and volunteer labor to build the entire home.
This year’s festivities were held at Winebrenner Seminary Auditorium and catered by Olive Garden who donated the entire dinner for all guests.
About Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity
Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God’s love into action by building and repairing homes, community and hope to provide affordable shelter and stability to Findlay/Hancock County community residents. Since 2000, the affiliate has worked with 53 families to build homes and 125 repaired homes. ReStore was opened in 2010 and moved to its new location in February 2019 at 1200 Commerce Parkway, Findlay. Habitat launched the Financial Opportunity Center in April 2021 to help stabilize families through financial and workforce education and resources. For more information, visit www.habitatfindlay.org or contact the office at 419-429-1400.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.