Heir Force Academy students learn about money management with Real Money Real World program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A hands-on financial program teaching young minds about managing money made a stop at Heir Force Community School in Lima. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more on what this program brings area students.

Growing up isn't always as easy as it looks, and the Real Money Real World program offered through OSU Extension is helping area students avoid that rude awakening by teaching them how to budget money and finances. As part of the program, every student is assigned a career and a family situation. From there, students take their monthly salary after taxes to pay their bills. No surprise, students say they didn't realize how much the costs add up.

