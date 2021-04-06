Historical marker installed in downtown Wapakoneta

A special distinction was unveiled in the downtown district of Wapakoneta on Tuesday.
A historical marker was installed in downtown Wapak to show that the area is part of the National Register of Historic Places. The Auglaize County Historical Society was given funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation out of New York to pay for the permanent plaque, which stands on Auglaize Street.
The downtown has been on the register for more than 30 years, but this is the first time that a sign has been there to let people know.
"It’s just nice to have this to remind people, every day, here’s this special thing that we have in Auglaize County, specifically in Wapakoneta," said Rachel Barber, administrator of the Auglaize County Historical Society. "Of course, the Auglaize County Historical Society serves a much wider expanse than Wapakoneta, but this is the only district we have in our county, so we really wanted to celebrate that."
The downtown district was added to the historical registry back in 1989.