How Dogs can Help with your Mental Health

If you’ve noticed that you seem to feel more calm and happier around your four-legged friend, you’re not alone. A recent study found that people who spent time with a therapy dog while in the emergency room reported experiencing less pain after.

“Just physically, being around animals releases some positive neurotransmitters in the brain, studies have shown, serotonin and dopamine, so there’s a biological component. It decreases blood pressure, it decreases the stress hormone cortisol,” says Dr. Jane Manno Psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

