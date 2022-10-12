It's harvest season for West Central Ohio

OHIO (WLIO) - Fall is off to a very dry start and that is allowing area farmers to get into the fields.

The latest USDA crop report shows almost one-third of the soybeans and 15% of corn have been harvested across Ohio, which is near the five-year average. The wet spring delayed some farmers from getting seed in the ground until June. We spoke to an area farmer who says his late-planted crops are not quite ready for harvest but is eager to get in that crop after not completing the 2021 harvest until January from last year's wet autumn.

