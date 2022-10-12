It's harvest season for West Central Ohio

OHIO (WLIO) - Fall is off to a very dry start and that is allowing area farmers to get into the fields.
The latest USDA crop report shows almost one-third of the soybeans and 15% of corn have been harvested across Ohio, which is near the five-year average. The wet spring delayed some farmers from getting seed in the ground until June. We spoke to an area farmer who says his late-planted crops are not quite ready for harvest but is eager to get in that crop after not completing the 2021 harvest until January from last year's wet autumn.
"It's a late crop coming on now there's a few neighbors that got some planted earlier and they've kind of started. I think west of Lima they're further along than we are on the east side. Just looking at the fields, once this next weather event goes through and plays out, I think, you know, it will be off to the races," commented Jim Hefner, Allen County Farm Bureau.
Hefner also wants to remind motorists to keep an extra eye for farm machinery on the road this time of year. Normal traffic rules apply, so take it slow and do not pass in a no-passing zone.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!