Jeffrey England pleads not guilty in Roxy building fire

The man accused of burning down the building that used to house "The Roxy" pleaded not guilty in his arraignment Monday.
Jeffrey England was charged with two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of attempted murder.
On June 23rd, England had an argument with two other men inside the vacant building at 122 Elizabeth Street. England admitted to police he tried to kill the two by setting a blanket on fire and leaving. The two men got out okay, but the building was ruled a total loss and demolished the next day. While the fire was burning, England walked into the police department to turn himself in.