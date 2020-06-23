Crews are on the scene of a fire at the building housing the former Roxy Food & Spirits on North Elizabeth Street in Lima.
Scanner traffic indicated that Lima crews were called out just before 9 p.m. for reports of smoke showing. When firefighters got there, they called for assistance from American Township and later from Shawnee. So far, no report of injuries.
From what we know, it's considered a vacant building and at 9:30 p.m. the structure was starting to partially collapse. We'll have more information for you as soon as we learn more.