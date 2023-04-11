Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District has two renewal levies on May 2nd ballot

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District is asking voters to renew their funding for the future.
On the May 2nd ballot, the park district has two renewal levies. Both tax levies are for .75 mill. One is for ten years and has been around since the 90s, the other is for eight years and this will be the first time it will be up for renewal. Combined they bring in around three million dollars for the park district. For a home valued at $100,000, each levy cost owners $21 a year and helps the park district continue to offer a variety of recreation opportunities in Allen County.
"Yeah, so the importance of the levies is that they just help the park district maintain what we have," says Tyler Black, executive director of the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District. "Continue the service that people see in Allen County and really just stick to, stick to the things that we have done well and will continue to do well."
Johnny Appleseed Parks District is the only county-wide issue on the May ballot in Allen County.