Kiwanis Club hears what activities and programs the Senior Citizens Services can offer area older adults

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Kiwanis Club of Lima welcomed guest speakers from Senior Citizens Services during their meeting at the Milano Café.
The visitors shared information about all the services available at the senior center, such as their aquatic center, their wellness center, and their long and short-trip opportunities. Above all, Executive Director Carol Russell emphasized the friendships and community that the center can provide.
"It's 50 and above that can join the Senior Center, so. And it's a fun place to be. There's lots of friendships being formed. There's coffee. There's, we serve coffee every morning. We also have card-playing clubs, game playing clubs. So there's a lot of activities that everybody can join in and do,"
Russell says she wants to spread the word about Senior Citizens Services so that more people can know that it exists and enjoy it.