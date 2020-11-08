Landeck St. John's keeps sausage and sauerkraut tradition going

The Landeck St. John's Church kept their tradition going strong and held their Annual Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner on Sunday.
The tradition started when St. John’s needed to raise money to rebuild their church after it was destroyed by a tornado. 61 years later, they are still serving up sausage and sauerkraut to the community. For the past couple of weeks, they have been making 14 hundred pounds of the locally favorite sauerkraut.
Brice Schulte, a parishioner at St. John’s, has been helping run the dinner since his family is the one that originally started it. “This is a day that we all really look forward to,” says Schulte. “We work really hard for months in advance. We’re just really happy that we got to put it on and that we’ve been given the opportunity, and the blessing really, to serve all these people some really good food.”
Cars wrapped around the block as a team of volunteers pumped out the dinners. The meal included sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, pancakes, applesauce, and pie for dessert.