Lima 8th graders exploring careers in the biomedical field

8th graders at South Science and Technology Magnet School were a little "disgusted" at first by the thought of their next project. But they actually ended up enjoying their latest hands-on experience.

In their Project Lead the Way Class, students had the opportunity to dissect and label a sheep's brain. It's part of their medical detective's course. They've been learning about patient signs and symptoms and they've recently been studying the brain. This hands-on activity allows them to take the next step to identify and label a real brain. Their teacher hopes the course shows the students they have a lot of career options.

"Not that just engineering is having to do with robots and that sort of thing," said Christina Fisher, teacher for Project Lead the Way. "There's the (biomedical) side of stuff. So it's introducing them to a whole new field. And so maybe some of them might move on to the high school and do the medical stuff over there as well."

Fisher said she plans to continue this hands-on activity in the future.

 

