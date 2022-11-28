LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council members and Mayor Sharetta Smith participated in a "Council of the Whole" meeting Monday evening.
At the November 7th meeting, Lima City Council elected to table the legislation that proposed to give out a one-time bonus payment of $1,000 to city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic and who meet the proposed criteria. At Monday's meeting, councilors and the mayor held a discussion on the exact logistics with the legislation and to answer some questions that Lima City Councilors had.
"Some of those questions are workers who work remotely who were technically forced to work remotely because there were some departments that went to rotating shifts during the height of the pandemic. There was also a lot of discussion around the federal requirement that employees who made over 150% of the median income for our city would not be eligible. Also, around employee's eligibility based on whether or not they are employees who would qualify to be able to receive overtime," says Sharetta Smith, Mayor, City of Lima.
Lima City Council elected to take the COVID bonus pay legislation out of committee and place it back to council. The legislation will be discussed at the next regular meeting on Monday, December 5th.