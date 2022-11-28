Lima City Council Discusses COVID-19 Bonus Pay for City Employees.jpg

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council members and Mayor Sharetta Smith participated in a "Council of the Whole" meeting Monday evening.

At the November 7th meeting, Lima City Council elected to table the legislation that proposed to give out a one-time bonus payment of $1,000 to city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic and who meet the proposed criteria. At Monday's meeting, councilors and the mayor held a discussion on the exact logistics with the legislation and to answer some questions that Lima City Councilors had.

