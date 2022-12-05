Lima City Council Places City Employee COVID-19 Bonus Ordinance on Second Reading

Lima City Council held their second to last regular meeting of the year earlier Monday evening in Council Chambers.
On Monday, councilors placed Ordinance 240-22 on second reading, which would authorize the city auditor to pay eligible city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 a one-time discretionary bonus of $1,000. This comes after Lima City Council met last Monday, November 28th, for a "council of the whole" session where councilors asked for language clarification on how many employees would receive the bonus. After Monday's meeting, Your Hometown Stations talked with Lima City Council President John Nixon on where things stand.
"We still had a couple of questions regarding certain individuals and their ability to qualify for that bonus. The other thing was some of the things that we had talked about in our committee meeting were some reconciliation numbers between the Auditor's Office and the Mayor's Office, and they were going to amend the attachment, the exhibit to the ordinance, and it just did not get done... And council wants to see that finalized before we vote on it," says John Nixon, President, Lima City Council.
Lima City Council will convene for their last regular meeting of the year on Monday, December 19th.