Lima City Council Places City Employee COVID-19 Bonus Ordinance on Second Reading

Lima City Council held their second to last regular meeting of the year earlier Monday evening in Council Chambers.

On Monday, councilors placed Ordinance 240-22 on second reading, which would authorize the city auditor to pay eligible city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020 a one-time discretionary bonus of $1,000. This comes after Lima City Council met last Monday, November 28th, for a "council of the whole" session where councilors asked for language clarification on how many employees would receive the bonus. After Monday's meeting, Your Hometown Stations talked with Lima City Council President John Nixon on where things stand.

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!