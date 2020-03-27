Lima Fire Department investigate cause of vacant home fire

The Lima Fire Department is investigating a Friday morning fire that destroyed a vacant home.
Fire officials say they were called out to a home at the intersection of Wayne and Pine Streets just after 12:30 am. When they arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the back of the house. Firefighters say they didn't find anyone in the home when they searched it. It was later found out that the home has been vacant for a while. The estimated damage is just over $29,000, which was considered a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.