Lima Kiwanis Club hears about the positive benefits of the Allen County Regional Airport

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an asset to the Allen County region that many may not know about.
The Lima Kiwanis Club heard about the benefits that the Allen County Regional Airport brings to not only Allen County but West Central Ohio. Hundreds of flights come in and out of the airport each month. They see anything from freight to corporate to even medical flights transporting organ donations. The airport has opened its hangers, so to speak, to bring the community out to the airport. With open houses, a Halloween event, and the Flight Before Christmas in 2022, more people are becoming aware of this great resource.
"A lot of times when those events were going on something that we heard occasionally was, I've never been to the airport. And it is a community asset and we want available for people other than just people that fly to utilize it," said Dave Buettner, airport board member.
Dave Buettner is also a flight instructor and says they have seen a slight increase in those wanting to learn how to fly. They can even provide the aircraft. Having an airport in the county can also help in economic development.
"A lot of times when people are looking for opportunities and development and that the airport becomes a front door to the community. So a lot of times we the opportunity to create a first impression of Lima," added Buettner.
The Allen County Airport has seen major improvements recently including the milling and overlay of the runway along with lighting around the runway and taxiways. With the bipartisan infrastructure law, additional money is available which will allow for additional improvements.
