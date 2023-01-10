Lima Kiwanis Club hears about the positive benefits of the Allen County Regional Airport

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an asset to the Allen County region that many may not know about.

The Lima Kiwanis Club heard about the benefits that the Allen County Regional Airport brings to not only Allen County but West Central Ohio. Hundreds of flights come in and out of the airport each month. They see anything from freight to corporate to even medical flights transporting organ donations. The airport has opened its hangers, so to speak, to bring the community out to the airport. With open houses, a Halloween event, and the Flight Before Christmas in 2022, more people are becoming aware of this great resource.

