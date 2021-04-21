Lima lawyer reacts to outcome of Derek Chauvin trial

A variety of reactions have come in over the past 24 hours after the verdict was delivered in the Derek Chauvin trial.
On Tuesday, a jury found the former Minneapolis Police Office guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.
Jerry Pitts, a Lima Lawyer, says that the case is still far from actually being over.
"If you are familiar with the legal system, what happened yesterday is just the beginning," said Pitts. "It's going to be so many more days - it's going to be years involving this - because if you have a jury trial that lasts several weeks, can you imagine the tons of evidence that has been presented? And from that evidence, there's got to be something wrong somewhere."
Pitts also says that more needs to be done to improve overall police recruiting.