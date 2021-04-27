Lima man changes plea to guilty on drug trafficking and possession charges

A Lima man changed his previous plea of not guilty to guilty on numerous charges on Tuesday.
Cameron Rogers was indicted back on July 16th, 2020 for one count of trafficking in cocaine (felony 5), two counts of trafficking in cocaine (felony 4), and one count of possession of cocaine with forfeiture specification. Rogers was arrested back on June 1st of 2020 by the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.
Rogers changed his previous plea of not guilty to all four charges to guilty. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. A tentative sentencing date has now been scheduled for June 7th, 2021.
Rogers is also facing a felonious assault with a firearm charge in a separate case. That case is set to go to trial next week at the Allen County Courthouse. Rogers is accused of committing a shooting at 216 West O'Connor Avenue. One person was shot in the leg in that incident.