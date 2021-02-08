Lawyers for Cameron Rogers try to get evidence tossed

A man who allegedly committed a 2020 shooting is trying to get evidence tossed for his trial.
Lawyers for Cameron Rogers say that police violated his rights by pinging his cell phone following the shooting without a warrant. Rogers is suspected of shooting Lamonda Pryor in the knee in May of last year. Investigators feared he would leave Lima and started tracking Rogers through his cell phone and they arrested him in Sandusky.
Rogers' lawyers say police should have gotten a search warrant before they started tracking him because they had time to get a warrant to arrest him at that same time. But, investigators say they had to move fast, because of their past history with the Rogers family and fleeing following shooting incidents.
“He fired a gun out of a car and allegedly shot someone. He had a juvenile in the car, and we knew that, as I said because of past practice and past knowledge, I suspected he was going to leave the area and he proved me right,” says Lima Police Det. Steve Stechschulte. “It was definitely an exigent circumstance, I mean we didn’t know what was going to happen. If other law enforcement tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, that could have ended badly that way. We didn’t know if the child got out of the car or if anyone else got in.”
Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will review the evidence and rule on the motion at a later date.