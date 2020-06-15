Lima man charged with aggravated robbery was offered a plea deal

A Lima man involved in a premeditated robbery was offered a plea deal to a reduced charge.
Prosecutors gave Isahia Dyous the choice to plead guilty to a Felony II Robbery charge or go to trial in Allen County Common Pleas Court with a Felony I Aggravated Robbery charge with a firearm specification.
Dyous has until July 2nd to make his decision. A co-defended in the robbery, Cardale Funches took the same plea deal and will be sentenced in July. Police says Dyous and Funches worked with Jordyn Mitchell to rob her ex-boyfriend. Mitchell pleaded guilty to robbery and is serving at least three years in prison.