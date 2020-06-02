Second of four in plot to rob a man takes a plea deal

A Lima man involved in a premeditated robbery has decided to change his plea.

Cardale Funches pleaded guilty to an amended charge of robbery. The original charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm was dropped. Funches took part in a plot to rob another man.

Jordyn Mitchell was receiving items from an ex-boyfriend at the Maplewood Apartments. Mitchell planned with Breanna Cochran, Isaiah Dyous, and Funches to rob her ex-boyfriend. The victim said that one of them had a gun.

Funches had his bond lowered from $100,000 to $25,000. He will be sentenced on July 15th and faces a max sentence of 12 years in prison. Mitchell took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to robbery. She is serving three to four and a half years in prison. Cochran and Dyous are awaiting trials.

 

