Lima man convicted for theft while on probation for trafficking fentanyl

A Lima man was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday for the second time in six months.

Derek Kitchen pleaded guilty to a charge of theft and was sentenced to three years of community control while having to complete programming at the WORTH Center. A charge of burglary was dropped from his case. Back in October, Kitchen was sentenced to probation for another crime. He pleaded to trafficking fentanyl. Lab testing could not determine the drugs that killed Shawn Hutchinson in the fall of 2018, so the involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped as part of his plea deal. Andrea Croft was sentenced to prison for her role in that crime.

 

