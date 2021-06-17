Lima man facing drug charges appears for motion hearing

A Lima man appeared for a motion hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Paul Curtis Jr. was indicted back in March of 2019 on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and One Count of Possession of Cocaine.
Lima Police say that in October of 2018 a traffic stop occurred where Curtis was found to be in possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Thursday in court, a motion to suppress evidence was submitted by the defendant's lawyer. The motion was to suppress videos of the traffic stop.
The defense was given time to construct a closing argument after a Lima police officer appeared on the witness stand to illustrate what occurred before the traffic stop.