Lima man loses his life in rollover crash on State Route 196

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in rural Allen County this morning.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Patrick Henry was found dead in the crash on State Route 196, just south of 117. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday morning. Henry was heading north when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail and overturned. They say that Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His body will be taken to the Lucas County coroner's office for an autopsy. The crash remains under investigation.
*Edit/Correction - The article originally had the incorrect state route and was corrected to State Route 196. We apologize for the error.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Auglaize Township –The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 7:15 A.M. on Monday December 12, 2022. The crash occurred northbound on State Route 196 (Waynesfield Road), approximately half of a mile south of State Route 117.
A 2013 Dodge Journey, driven by Patrick C. Henry, age 58, of Lima, was northbound on State Route 196. The Dodge went off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned. As a result of the crash, Mr. Henry sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene. He was transported from the scene by H & H Funeral Services to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Perry Township EMS, Westminster Rural Fire Department, and Able Wrecker Service.
Mr. Henry was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
