Lima man who pled guilty to two counts of rape received sentencing

A Lima man who previously pled guilty to two counts of rape received his sentencing in Allen County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.
The charges against 41-Year-Old Curtis Soles stem for offenses that occurred between June and November of 2020, according to an indictment.
Previously, Soles accepted a plea deal where he would plead guilty to two counts of rape, in exchange to have the years he would receive in both counts to be served concurrently. On Wednesday, he appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court to hear his sentencing.
Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Soles to 11 years in prison on count one of rape, and eleven years in prison on count two of rape. The judge honored the plea deal specification on having both terms to be served concurrently.
"It sickens me, it's terrible that a child has been put through this, but again, you could have caused way more damage to her by forcing her through a trial, and that is why I'm agreeing to concurrent," stated Judge Terri Kohlrieser.
Soles will also have to register as a tier 3 sex offender, and will be subject to post release control.
The Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation can extend Soles' sentence by five and half years if they deem it necessary.