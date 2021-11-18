Lima Police urges residents to practice caution during the holidays due to porch pirates

The holiday season is here for both you and your family, but also porch pirates as well.
The Lima Police Department is urging residents to be cautious when holiday shopping this season. If you plan to have expensive items delivered to your home, it's best to make sure you pick them up quickly. Unattended boxes filled with items are a prime target for individuals looking to steal. The Lima Police Department recommends creating an alternative delivery drop-off.
"You can ask the delivery company to put them behind your residence, give it to your neighbors if you know that a package is coming at a certain time, and see if they will pick it up," said Eric Mericle, Lima Police Patrolman. "It's all about trying to be cautious because people like to take things."
It is also recommended that you do not leave boxes of items you received out in the open when you put them out for trash pick up.
"If you get stuff from people, the boxes. You want to take care of those boxes in an appropriate way," explained Mericle. "Setting a 70" TV box out front, it's kind of like a 'Hey, look what I got.' "