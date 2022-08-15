Lima Rotary Club awards scholarships to non-traditional students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several non-traditional students get the chance to continue their education thanks to a local organization.

The Lima Rotary Club handed out another round of scholarships to 14 individuals, each receiving $1,000 for the fall of 2022. They are pursuing higher education in a variety of fields and attending several educational institutions in the region. These students are considered non-traditional because life has thrown them a curveball and college has had to wait.

