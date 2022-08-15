Lima Rotary Club awards scholarships to non-traditional students

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several non-traditional students get the chance to continue their education thanks to a local organization.
The Lima Rotary Club handed out another round of scholarships to 14 individuals, each receiving $1,000 for the fall of 2022. They are pursuing higher education in a variety of fields and attending several educational institutions in the region. These students are considered non-traditional because life has thrown them a curveball and college has had to wait.
"It's very important. Actually I didn't know how I was going to pay for my fall quarter in school. It was surprisingly that I got a phone call and she said you received this scholarship and I was like wow thank you because I didn't know how I was going to pay for it. I was just figuring out between my home and everyday life how I was going to figure out way but I'm blessed I received this scholarship," said Shonta Cotton, who is attending Rhodes State College.
"This scholarship has meant a lot. The past year my dads had some health issues so getting this scholarship really made my day when it came. I was super excited and I'm very thankful to receive it to help out and I know I'm going to make him proud and both my parents proud," stated Danielle Blakeley, who is attending Rhodes State College.
The Lima Rotary has awarded just under $880,000 in scholarship dollars to date.
