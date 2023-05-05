Lima Senior DECA team recognized for their success at international competition

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior unveils the new trophies to immortalize the achievements of this year's DECA class.
26 Lima Senior High School students qualified for the DECA international competition last month, with five going to the finals, and two placing second overall for their sales project. The last time students from lima senior came home with an award was back in 2012, and with this year's victory, they now have a first, second, and third-place trophy in their case. The senior duo who won second is proud of how their work fundraising for the program this year has paid off.
"We went out to the community, we got sponsorships, we sold our coffee that we have at the Vibe Coffeehouse and Café partnership that is exclusively through DECA. We sell merchandise through our Spartan Spirit Shack and Shop, and then we also sell Limaopoly games," said Tatum Twining, 12th grade student at Lima Senior High School.
"I didn't really hear it, but I thought I heard my name, so we heard all of our classmates cheering, we were really excited that we really placed second in the world. We really thought that was a great accomplishment for both of us. It means a lot to me. I think that this is one of the most and best achievements that I've ever been able to do in my high school career," stated Ti'ana Spivey, 12th grade student at Lima Senior High School.
Spivey will continue her education at Xavier University, and Twining will be attending Wittenburg University.