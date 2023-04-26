Lima Senior DECA team finishes second at International Competition in Orlando

Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School DECA students Ti’ana Spivey and Tatum Twining finished second in this week’s DECA International Competition in Orlando.
Lima Senior had 26 students qualify for Internationals at the state contest last month. Five students made the finals at the International Competition. The other three were Charlese Ferris, Emma Schick and Kaitlyn Thompson.
Spivey and Twining, both seniors, competed in the Sales Project event. Only 10 percent of students competing in each event advance into the top 10 at the International Competition.