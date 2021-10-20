Lima teen starts a nonprofit to help kids in foster care

As we continue to look at the winners of the Community Enrichment Awards, we spotlight a teen who is drawing on her own experiences to help others who are in foster care.
Miracle Manuel has been in and out of the foster care system, but now she has found a loving family that is adopting her and her siblings. Her new family has taught her the importance of giving back, so she created a nonprofit called “Platters for You” that will help children get what they need when they go into foster care.
“I am hoping that “Platters for You” can expand all throughout Ohio and hopefully outside of Ohio to help as many foster children as possible,” says Manuel. “I want to go to the schools and talk to the student because there are a lot of students in schools who are scared. I was scared to talk about it and are going through issues and don’t know how to express themselves.”
Manuel and the other award winners will receive their award Thursday night at the Community Enrichment Dinner.