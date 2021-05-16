Lima has started their annual City Wide Pride for the year.
Free dumpster sites were set up at four different locations Saturday morning in Lima for the first City Wide Pride event. Forest Park United Methodist Church and The Northside Neighborhood Association were just two of the sponsors for the dumpster sites.
There are City Wide Pride dumpster sites planned for the next three weekends in Lima, and the city hopes people will take advantage of the free trash collection.
Brandon Weigt, the code enforcement officer for city of Lima says, “If we give them this opportunity to be able to dispose of some of their trash for free, then we hope that people will take more pride in their properties and make their area look nicer.”
You can head to the City of Lima Department of Community Development page on Facebook to see the list of items that they won't be able to collect at the dumpster sites, and also where the sites will be set up next.
*Correction 5/17/21 - Fixed an error in the title.