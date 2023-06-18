Little League Baseball players at St. Marys Father's Day Classic grateful for their dads' support

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Some fathers spent the holiday fishing or grilling, others headed to the baseball diamond to cheer on their kids.
Over 40 teams of different age groups of 12 and under gathered at K.C. Geiger Park to face off in the St. Marys Father's Day Classic baseball tournament. The tournament raises money for local teams and the maintenance of the fields at the park.
Many of the players have their dads to thank for their love of the sport and their growth as young athletes. The 8 and under New Bremen Cardinals took some time before playing in the championship game at the end of the day to reflect on the role their dads have played in their baseball careers.
"He helps me, like what to do and like how to swing a bat. He throws the baseball with me and tells me how to throw it," said Noah Garman.
"He bought me something new to like hit something on and so you don't have to go and get the ball back, it just comes back whenever you hit it," said Michael Kramer.
"My dad helps me hit line drives and catch the ball," Kale Quellhorst said.
"Happy Father's Day!" all three boys exclaimed.
Each Cardinal signed a baseball to give to their dad as a Father's Day gift.