Local audiology business joins fight in combating the progression of dementia

A recent study from The Lancet revealed that hearing loss is one of the most modifiable factors that contribute to the progression of dementia, and a local audiology business is now joining the battle against this disease.
Auglaize and Sidney Audiology will now offer cognitive screening along with regular hearing exams to look for a cognitive decline in patients. They are encouraging all patients over the age of 55 to take the screening. According to the owner of Auglaize and Sidney Audiology, Vanessa Lee, this test could detect signs of dementia sooner than others.
“We want to help them identify if they’re even starting to have cognitive decline because just like any other disease process, if we know about it early, then we can do more about it to prevent it or slow it down,” says Lee.
She says even for those who don’t suspect to be showing a decline in their cognitive function should also get screened.
“Even if you’re thinking, ‘I don’t have a problem,’ get it screened," says Lee. "If you’re in that 55 and over age bracket, get a cognitive screening, get a baseline, see if you’re showing any decline and then you can take those steps and hopefully prevent that from progressing.”
They will begin the cognitive screening next week, but they are still finishing the details on their comprehensive plan. There will be no extra charges for the first handful of people to get screened, and if you are interested you’re encouraged to make an appointment with their office.