Man being retried for a 2019 shooting death in Lima offered plea deal

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who is getting a retried for 2019 shooting death has been offered a plea deal for a reduced charge.
54-year-old Kenneth Cobb was given one week to accept a plea deal on the charge of felonious assault or face a jury in a trial for murder on September 18th. The felonious assault charge will not include a gun specification.
Cobb is accused of shooting and killing Branson Tucker in 2019. During his first trial, he was found not guilty of murder but was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for felonious assault with a gun and having a weapon under disability. Cobb won an appeal for a retrial from the Ohio Supreme Court because he claimed that his trial lawyer provided ineffective counsel for his case.
Police say that back in January 2019, Cobb was gambling with Branson Tucker and several others. After a fight, Cobb allegedly shot Tucker to death. A jury found that a murder charge didn't apply because it was self-defense after Tucker and others tried to rob him.