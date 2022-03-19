Mega Choir looking for more singers for POTTS concert

Music brings everybody together, and one local group is hoping the community comes together to help them support minority businesses. The Power of the Throne Service or POTTS is a concert made up of singers and musicians from across the Lima area to perform praise songs and raise money for the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur and Training Center. The mission of the center is to help provide the skills and training to develop and support small businesses in Lima and Allen County. So, organizers came up with the idea to put on a gospel concert as fundraiser to showcase local talent normally only seen during church services.
“There is a lot of local talent that needs to be exposed,” says Jesse Lowe. “Right now we have some fantastic musicians, we got at least four of the top musicians in my book playing along, that I get the chance and opportunity to play with. It’s been a great opportunity, and I am blessed and thanking Lima for supporting us.”
The group is looking for a few more singers, if you would like to join there will be one more practice March 26th at 2nd Baptist Church at 520 West Spring Street at 4 p.m. The concert will be April 3rd at the Civic Center also starting at 4 p.m.
